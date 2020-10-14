Nigeria: APC Expels Only Female Lawmaker for Anti-Party in Ondo Poll

14 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — Honourable Tomomewo Favour, the only female member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency II on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been suspended and expelled from the party by the executive of her ward (Mahin ward IV).

Her expulsion came on the heel of alleged anti-party activities before and during the just concluded Ondo State Governorship Election.

The letter of her expulsion dated October 12th was signed by the ward chairman, Olamigoke Ajimuda and the ward secretary Omosule Taid.

Recall the lawmaker was one of the members of the assembly that were against the impeachment of the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi two months ago.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.