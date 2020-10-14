Malawi: Global Fund Commits to Fighting Covid-19 Pandemic in Malawi

Lilongwe — Global fund has stepped in to support governments effort in combatting the Corona virus through a grant of MK10.5 billion they provided in July, 2020.

The amount has been earmarked for Covid 19 reagents and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with the first consignment consisting of 30,144 reagents and 13 Oxygen concentrators worth MK549 million.

Speaking at a handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kanyasho described the items as convenient and timely.

"The reagents will be distributed to eight laboratories which are conducting Covid 19 tests across the country, while the 13 oxygen concentrators will be distributed to the country's referral hospitals explained Kanyasho.

Kanyasho pledged to maintain good management of the grants that the global fund has entrusted with the ministry in other areas of HIV, TB, Malaria and immunization.

"This support is timely, coming right when we anticipate a greater need to test as the country is opening up economic activities, academic institutions and airports.

"The support will also ensure that health services like immunization, TB, HIV and Malaria interventions continue to be implemented within the context of Covid-19," she stated.

In her remarks, Global fund GAVI (Global Vaccine Alliance), Implementation Unit Manager, Doreen Sanje said the Fund recognized the need to assist in fighting the pandemic as it affected all the other conditions it supports such as HIV and Malaria.

According to the ministry, the grant will also provide for the procurement of 56 ambulances for the Covid -19 response, motor cycles for 14 districts and oxygen plants to be installed at Mzuzu Central Hospital among others.