Tunisia/Nigeria: Tunisia Fight Back to Draw Nigeria in Friendly

13 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — Nigeria's Super Eagles failed to end their international break with a win as Tunisia fight back to share the spoils in an eventful international friendly match decided in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Kelechi Iheanacho scores his 9th goal for Nigeria in 26th appearance in the 21st minutes of the game with a left-footed shot from close range assisted by Ahmed Musa.

Iheanacho failed to double the Super Eagles lead from the spot-kick after Ahmed Musa was fouled as the Tunisian goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha, saved the left footed shot from the Leicester city's forward.

The North Africans fight back into the encounter in the 44th minutes when Mohamed Dräger tapped in for his first international goal from Hamza Rafia's cross to level the scoreline going into halftime.

Three-times African champions, Nigeria continue to heap more pressure on the Tunisia defense at the restart of the match but couldn't break the North Africans back four.

Details later.

