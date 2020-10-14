Nigeria: Borno to Employ 776 Teachers in 3 Weeks

14 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Maiduguri — Borno State government, Tuesday, said a total of 776 qualified teachers would be employed and sent to various secondary schools in the next three weeks.

The new employment, which is meant to address acute teacher deficit, will be completed no later than November 1, 2020, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said.

The governor made the statement in Maiduguri after a meeting with commissioners of higher education, senior secondary education, and the chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB).

Zulum also directed the ministries of education and BOSUBEB to recruit some retired teachers, particularly science teachers on an ad hoc basis.

He said as soon as the ongoing verification exercise of primary schools teachers was completed, new teachers for primary and junior secondary schools would be employed.

The governor announced that the Executive Council had extended the retirement age of tutors at tertiary institutions to 65 years and that a bill was sent to the state assembly to that effect.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.