Nigeria: Borno to Employ 776 Teachers in 3 Weeks

Maiduguri — Borno State government, Tuesday, said a total of 776 qualified teachers would be employed and sent to various secondary schools in the next three weeks.

The new employment, which is meant to address acute teacher deficit, will be completed no later than November 1, 2020, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said.

The governor made the statement in Maiduguri after a meeting with commissioners of higher education, senior secondary education, and the chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB).

Zulum also directed the ministries of education and BOSUBEB to recruit some retired teachers, particularly science teachers on an ad hoc basis.

He said as soon as the ongoing verification exercise of primary schools teachers was completed, new teachers for primary and junior secondary schools would be employed.

The governor announced that the Executive Council had extended the retirement age of tutors at tertiary institutions to 65 years and that a bill was sent to the state assembly to that effect.