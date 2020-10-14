Nigeria Spends N2.3trn On HIV Patients' Treatment

14 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olayemi John-Mensah

The Federal Government spent a total of $6.2bn (equivalent N2.38trn) between 2005 and 2018 to identify and treat 1,080,000 persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country, representing 60 percent of the estimated persons living with the virus.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Gambo Aliyu, said over $5bn of the amount came from international donors.

He spoke at a press conference in Abujaon Tuesday while presenting the 2020 Quarterly HIV Factsheet (Volume 1).

He said the government needed to invest another $2.4bn to identify and treat additional 540,000 persons living with HIV/AIDS to meet up with UNAIDS target for epidemic control in the next three years.

Gambo said N75bn was needed to put over 1.5m infected persons on treatment for live.

"An estimated 1.8m people are currently living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and nationally, 13 out of every 1,000 persons selected at random are likely to test positive to HIV.

"The estimated number of annual new infections (2019) is 103,404, while estimated number of annual death (2019) is 44,880," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.