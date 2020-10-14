Nigeria/Tunisia: Nigeria, Tunisia Friendly Ends in 1-1 Draw

14 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Nigeria's Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw in their second friendly game against Tunisia in Klagenfurt, Austria, yesterday.

The Eagles drew first blood when Leicester City of England striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored his first goal for Nigeria in three-year.

The forward who was handed a starter's role against the Carthage Eagles put Gernot Rohr's men ahead with just 21 minutes in to play after profited from a pass from Ahmed Musa thanks to a throw-in from Zaidu Sanusi, and he made a nice turn before firing past goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

That strike was the striker's first goal for the three-time African champions since November 14, 2017.

Few minutes later, he missed a chance to double his lead for the West Africans after Ben Mustapha saved his penalty kick.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper had fouled a goal-bound Musa who was played in by Everton star Alex Iwobi.

Despite dominating ball possession, a momentary loss of concentration saw the North Africans level matters a minute before the half-time recess through Mohamed Drager.

The Olympiacos defender fired past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from close range.

Iheanacho's goal was his ninth for the senior national team since making his bow as a substitute in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Swaziland.

