Kenyatta Preaches Peace as Political Divisions Widen

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday struck a conciliatory tone, preaching forgiveness as the country continues to be wracked by political divisions, which are threatening to tear apart the nation.

The President asked for forgiveness from those he may have wronged, saying it is the only path to sustainable peace and development.

"Tumeambiwa ya kwamba tumshukuru Mungu na dhambi zetu atusamehe na tusameheane. Kwa hivyo mimi naomba wote kama kuna mtu mimi nimemfanyia makosa naomba msamaha. Kama kuna mmoja wenu amenikosea, mimi namsamehe (The clergy have told us that if we pray and ask for forgiveness for our sins, God will answer our prayers. If there is any of you I have wronged I ask for forgiveness. And if there is any of you who has wronged me, I forgive them)," he said.

The Head of State was speaking at State House, Nairobi, on the second of the three days set aside for national supplication.

The President said repentance was necessary for the nation is to move forward.

Early campaigns

Ironically, the President, whose Deputy William Ruto has been accused of criticising the government he serves in as he campaigns to take over the presidency in 2022, did not appear to extend an olive branch to Dr Ruto.

Their body language did not belie the initial camaraderie from their first term in office but the tension that has manifested since Dr Ruto started "early campaigns".

The apparent falling-out between the two leaders has intensified in recent times and observers link it to the rising political temperatures in the country that have seen pockets of violence in some parts of the country during political rallies.

Two people died last Sunday at Kenol township in Murang'a County when the DP visited for a church fundraiser.

This is believed to have occasioned the Wednesday announcement by the National Security Advisory Council, chaired by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, of a raft of security measures to be followed in holding public rallies, including getting permits from the police.

In adherence to the guidelines -- which were endorsed by the Cabinet on Thursday -- the police scuttled a fundraising meeting the DP had earlier scheduled in Nyamira County, citing security threats.

The cold war between the country's two top leaders has worsened in recent times, with Dr Ruto accusing some people within the government of working to undermine his 2022 presidential bid.

Little contact

On Thursday, during a meeting with leaders from the Gusii community, the Head of State accused his deputy of balkanising Kenyan youth using the narrative of "haves" and "have-nots".

"Sasa hizi vitu wanaambia watu wakishindwa kufanya, hii nchi itakuwa vipi? (What will happen if they don't keep the promises they are giving the youth)?" the President is quoted as saying.

He revealed that he was initially ready to pass on the baton to his "friend," only to find that the person to receive the baton had run away.

"Badala angojee kijiti, jamaa aligeuka akaanza kukimbia kwenda nyuma (Instead of him waiting for the baton, the guy turned and ran back)," the President said, accusing those conducting early political campaigns of affecting the Jubilee government's development agenda.

The signs of the deteriorating relationship between the two men played out yesterday during the two-hour national prayer event, as the President did not as much as a glance in the direction of his deputy after he acknowledged him when he arrived.

It was clear that the State House had made sure there would be little contact between the two.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta sat between them, creating a buffer.

At the end of the event, the President took turns to salute those present -- the choir, the clergy and the opposition leaders -- but tactfully avoided his deputy before walking away as fast he had come, with his wife and aide-de-camp in tow.

Huge challenges

In his speech, the President admitted that the country had seen huge challenges because of the Covid-19 pandemic and asked the public to remain vigilant, as the worst is not yet over.

"We have undergone serious challenges in the past few months and, although we have won some battles, we have not won the war," he said, referring to the fight against the global pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He paid tribute to health workers and other essential service providers for the sacrifice they have made in the fight against the disease, adding that working beyond the call of duty had made all the difference.

Violent storm

The clergy who conducted the prayers called on Kenyans to dedicate their time to pray and come together to plead with God to have mercy on individuals and the nation.

"We want peaceful coexistence and tolerance among ethnic groups. This can only happen if we unite as a nation," said Bishop David Oginde of Citam, who acted as the emcee.

"We are facing a violent storm of Covid-19, corruption, and the political violence and don't go below the deck and sleep," he said.

"Our only purpose is to pray and the ship will be okay."

Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit exhorted Kenyans to promote justice and love and walk humbly with God.

ioruko@ke.nationmedia.com