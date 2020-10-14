Namibia: Four Border Posts Opened for Travel

THE Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has announced that four of Namibia's border posts will be open for travel with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, home affairs minister Frans Kapofi said the Katima Mulilo, Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts, as well as the Walvis Bay harbour, will be open for travellers, subject to applicable health regulations.

The announcement comes after ongoing confusion about whether travellers could enter the country by road.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula earlier this week indicated that road borders were still closed and entry into the country was only allowed through Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis Bay International Airport.