Nigeria: Amato Set to Tackle Trucking Nightmare On Apapa, Tincan

Association of Maritime Transport Owners, AMATO, has kicked off efforts to rejuvenate its operations by creating a better and conducive working environment with other relevant stakeholders in the maritime industry.

To this end it has called on regulatory agencies in the maritime sector to help end the many challenges facing truck drivers operating in the nation's ports in Lagos.

One of those challenges, according to them, is the obsolete/improper system of admitting trucks into all loading points in the ports, tank farms and factories around Apapa/ Tincan ports in Lagos.

In a statement statement, its President, Remi Ogungbemile, said a recent meeting of the association had decided on the move to address the challenges which he said was militating against the survival and stability of trucking business in the country.

Ogungbemile stated: "The outrageous/ offensive amount of money that is exchanging in invisible hands in the course of passing trucks into the ports, the ignoble activities have become one of the major reason for the rising cost of commodities in the nation's markets."

He also noted that truck drivers experience untold suffering and fatigue passing days and nights in the traffic all in the course of doing their legitimate business as truckers.

"We therefore solicit for the support of all well-meaning Stakeholders, especially the ports regulators; the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, the Nigerian MAritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, etc because it is evidently clear and established that we cannot do without relevant authorities being the approved and recognized regulators," he stated.