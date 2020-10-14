Namibia: Universities in Need of Local Books

Johannes Pendapala Uusiku (27), a lawyer by profession and currently a full-time lecturer at the University of Namibia, has encouraged institutions of higher education to use local books or study materials, as they currently largely rely on foreign literature in research and teachings.

He admitted the current issue on the ground is that local people are not publishing - many people, even those in academia, are not interested in writing or publishing.

"It is for this reason that I am advocating for local tertiary institutions and education stakeholders to create favourable research environment such providing incentives, publication grants, and collaboration with well-published universities that will entice local academics to publish quality local content that can be used by our tertiary institutions," he said.

The burgeoning commercial law lecturer told Youth Corner for most law modules, the recommended textbooks or study materials are normally South African published textbooks, which, in most cases, refers to South African cases, legislations, regulations and policies.

"It is recommendable for local tertiary institutions to create favourable research environment, support and incentive to encourage and entice local academics to publish and develop local content," he added.

Uusiku has authored two study guides/books on the Law of Associations and Company Law and Practice, which are being used at Unam. He was assisted by Marvin Awarab (content editor), Godwin Murangi (instructional designer), Joseph Mukoroli (language editor) and Gabriel Uunona (quality controller), coordinated by the University of Namibia Centre for Open, Distance and eLearning (CODeL).

"Working on a study guide/book with people helps to double your research capacity, writing, fact-checking, and all the rest. It also helps to have two or more people pushing hard to get that all-important first draft done quickly," he mentioned.

"The study guide covers the different types of business enterprises such as the sole proprietorship, close corporations, partnerships, companies and business trusts. It deals with the regulations of enterprises in both the private sector and the public sector in a balanced, clear and accessible way, giving both student's lawyers and non-lawyers the tools of the trade," detailed Uusiku.

The PhD candidate in Commercial Law at the University of Cape Town Law of Association authored the guide through the University of Namibia, Centre for Open, Distance and eLearning (CODeL), setting out the history and current state of the law of associations in Namibia as well as providing a clear overview of all relevant legislation, case law and implied policies.