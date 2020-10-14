Namibia: Teacher Charged With Wife's Murder to Plea

14 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

A Windhoek teacher, who stands accused of fatally stabbing his wife multiple in April last year, is scheduled to tender his preliminary plea next week.

This follows after Patrick Geingob (38) made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court yesterday, where prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court the State was ready for him to take a plea in terms of Section 119.

However, Geingob could not take the plea as his legal aid-appointed defence lawyer Henrico von Wielligh was not present for court proceedings.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to 23 October and remanded Geingob in custody.

Geingob is expected to take a plea on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

He is charged for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos, who died on 14 April 2019.

It is alleged Geingob arrived home late that night and he had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The incident occurred in the couple's home in Okuryangava. In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob's failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries she sustained, one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, the report states.

After the tragic incident, Geingob handed himself over to the police and has been detained ever since at the Windhoek Central prison.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner of a Katutura school. Geingob had turned himself in to the police upon hearing he was being investigated for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl learner.

He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail. The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police did not conclude their investigation.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.