Namibia: Teacher Charged With Wife's Murder to Plea

A Windhoek teacher, who stands accused of fatally stabbing his wife multiple in April last year, is scheduled to tender his preliminary plea next week.

This follows after Patrick Geingob (38) made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court yesterday, where prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court the State was ready for him to take a plea in terms of Section 119.

However, Geingob could not take the plea as his legal aid-appointed defence lawyer Henrico von Wielligh was not present for court proceedings.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to 23 October and remanded Geingob in custody.

Geingob is expected to take a plea on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

He is charged for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos, who died on 14 April 2019.

It is alleged Geingob arrived home late that night and he had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The incident occurred in the couple's home in Okuryangava. In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob's failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries she sustained, one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, the report states.

After the tragic incident, Geingob handed himself over to the police and has been detained ever since at the Windhoek Central prison.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner of a Katutura school. Geingob had turned himself in to the police upon hearing he was being investigated for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl learner.

He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail. The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police did not conclude their investigation.