Malawi: Covid-19 Affects Art Teen Clubs' Operations in Mzimba

Mzimba — Health officials in Mzimba District said Covid- 19 pandemic has negatively affected some HIV related activities in the district.

Speaking Monday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Mzimba District Hospital Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Coordinator, Blessings Kamanga said some of the HIV related activities are supposed to be conducted in groups.

"With the Covid-9 prevention measures which have been put in place, for instance, it is impossible for us to be assembling teen clubs which comprise an average of 100 youths," said Kamanga.

He said splitting them in smaller groups will require a lot of money which cannot be easily raised as most development partners have shifted their funding towards Covid-19 related activities.

"We have enrolled more than 100 teen-aged youths. We normally meet above 120 of them per session in a week depending on the availability of funds," he said.

Kamanga further said the pandemic has also affected the youth's attendance to such sessions adding that attendance by some of the targeted youth is very erratic.

"Another challenge is minimal guardian support to our targeted age group teens.

We therefore would like to engage guardians for their support to children who are members of the teen clubs," said Kamanga.

One of the teen club members who opted for anonymity said it has been difficult for him to be attending teen club meetings due to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

"The last time I attended a teen club meeting was in April and in line with the pandemic's prevention measures I, considering my HIV status, decided to withdraw from attending such clubs," he said.