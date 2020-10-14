Namibia: Oshikoto Inaugurates New School Facilities

14 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Josephina Mwashindange

Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo has applauded contractors for their swift response to the construction of hostel and ablution facilities at Onyuulaye and Okakondo combined schools in Oshikoto region.

The hostel was constructed to the tune of N$2.85 million, while pit latrine facilities cost nearly N$600 000.

The government, through the Oshikoto Regional Council, provided N$75 million, earmarked for the construction of basic education facilities to create a healthy and conducive environment for learners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am pleased to receive these facilities and salute the contractors that worked on these projects. I am urging all contractors to follow suit and never abandon government projects, for that will only derail government efforts in acceleration of socio-economic development. Equally, I should also extend my appreciation to the team from Oshikoto Regional Council, which is responsible for monitoring these projects," the governor said this week.

With sanitation, a lingering challenge in the region, Ya Ndakolo said there are some schools that do not have ablution facilities, posing a non-conducive learning environment to learners.

Currently, 163 sites were handed over, while Oshikoto has executed 35% of its allocated funds and expect most projects to be completed by mid-December 2020. These projects have created over 500 jobs for locals, said Ya Ndakolo.

Regional education director Aletta Eises expressed appreciation to government, saying it secures for future leaders of this country.

She further urged the schools to develop a five-year management plan to enhance the standard and lifespan of facilities.

"Let us keep these buildings in good shape; a lot of money was invested in education and, therefore, we cannot waste that money; let us take care of these investments so that we can take development to other schools," reiterated Eises.

