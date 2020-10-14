South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes the Redeployment of the Law Enforcement Advance Plan

press release

LEAP to be redeployed into 5 Area Based Teams focusing on violence prevention and law enforcement

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the redeployment of the Law Enforcement Advance Plan (LEAP) Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) deployed through the Western Cape Safety Plan into five established Area Based Teams (ABT) situated in Delft, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis, and Hanover Park.

Earlier this week, it was announced that 60 LEAP LEOs were redeployed to Hanover Park over the weekend and played a significant role in quelling violence since. This redeployment forms part of the ABT model which will take an integrated focus on law enforcement and violence prevention.

Minister Fritz said, "I welcome the redeployment of LEAP officers into Area Based Teams. The ABTs have been identified through an evidence-driven and data-led approach which allow us to address crime where and when it happens, but also to implement programmes which will lead to behaviour change over the long-term, preventing violence and making our communities safer."

Minister Fritz continued, "Going forward, my Department will be engaging with district and local municipalities on the establishment of ABTs in more rural communities to ensure that we address the safety needs of the province as a whole. It is important that we work closely with partners including municipalities to ensure that the Western Cape Safety Plan achieves its aim of halving the murder rate over the next ten years."

Anti-gang priority committee

Minister Fritz said, "Over past weeks we've seen a number of deeply concerning shooting incidents, particularly in Joe Slovo, Ravensmead and Hanover Park. I am pleased that today the Anti-Gang Priority committee, which reports to the Provincial Joints Committee, was reconvened for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown."

Minister Fritz continued, "Going forward, the Anti-Gang Priority committee will be convened by both the Head of the Department of Community Safety and the head of the Anti-Gang Unit. This aims to improve the responsiveness of the committee in terms of crime trends and the redeployment of LEAP to ABTs."

Western Cape Liquor Authority

In a continued effort to reduce alcohol related harms and ensure the safety of residents in the province, the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 176 investigations between 27 March and 9 October 2020.

Of the 176 investigations, 70 section 71 matters were placed on the Liquor Licensing Tribunal's case roll, of which:

49 licences suspended;

21 applications dismissed; and

0 applications pending

Minister Fritz said, "I commend the WCLA on their consistent efforts to reduce alcohol related harms. We know that alcohol is a significant contributor towards violent crime and murder in the province. This means that their work is an essential component of our violence prevention efforts."