Namibia: Police Destroy King Kauluma Explosives

14 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

King Kauluma — The police explosive unit destroyed old ammunition at King Kauluma village in the Oshikoto region yesterday where the directorate of education intends to construct a school hostel. Before independence the area was an army base for the South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF).

"Knowing the history of this area, the directorate had to request the services of the police to de-mine the place to avoid any danger. It was indeed true, as some unexploded ammunition were discovered which will be destroyed now," said Kandiwapa Amwele from the directorate of education. The de-mining process started in August.

According to Amwele, the hostel will accommodate a total of 64 learners.

Meanwhile, head of department at the school Merriam Andreas told New Era on the sidelines that there are also explosives within the schoolyard, but due to limited finances they are unable to have the whole area de-mined as it is a costly exercise. It is deemed costly due to the process of scanning the ground followed by digging or excavating which require diligence and concentration.

"We are in a risk area - at one point we wanted to start a garden but just the moment we started clearing and preparing the land we realised there were explosives, not one but many. At the time a portion was de-mined and cleared, but it is small for a garden," stressed Andreas.

She said the school has now abandoned the garden exercise pending the availability of funds.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.