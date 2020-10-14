Namibia: Girl Aged Six Dies After Panga Attack

A six-year-old girl has died after being injured when a man attacked her and two other people with a panga at a village in the Oshana region on Tuesday evening.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Aiyambo said the attack happened at around 20h00 at Epanya, village in Oshana region.

"The suspect is arrested and detained at Oshakati Police Station.The cause of the attack is not known," Aiyambo said.

The girl who was fatally injured has been identified as Sabina Nambambi. Two people - Martha Nembuta (60) and Dortea Samuel (17) - were injured in the attack and have been admitted to Oshakati State Hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition.