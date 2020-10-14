Namibia: Girl Aged Six Dies After Panga Attack

14 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A six-year-old girl has died after being injured when a man attacked her and two other people with a panga at a village in the Oshana region on Tuesday evening.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Aiyambo said the attack happened at around 20h00 at Epanya, village in Oshana region.

"The suspect is arrested and detained at Oshakati Police Station.The cause of the attack is not known," Aiyambo said.

The girl who was fatally injured has been identified as Sabina Nambambi. Two people - Martha Nembuta (60) and Dortea Samuel (17) - were injured in the attack and have been admitted to Oshakati State Hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.