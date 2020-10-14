Namibia: Protesters Call for Vetting of Lecturers' Sexual History

PROTESTERS demonstrating against sexual and gender-based violence yesterday demanded institutions of higher learning to interrogate sexual relationships between lecturers and students.

These new demands were made during the fifth day of the ongoing protests against sexual and gender-based violence by protesters at the University of Namibia. The group said the institution does not address the matter of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) seriously.

The protesters said they are disappointed that the university were made aware of the posters announcing that they will be protesting at the institution but did not see the petition addressed to them.

The group of about 50 protesters gathered at the university's administration block to demand that university officials that have been accused of any form of sexual assault be held accountable for their actions.

"We do not want them to be suspended or expelled or even put through a disciplinary hearing, we want them removed and charged," one protester, Lebbeus Hashikutuva, said.

The protesters further said that the university does not have effective policies in place to deal with such issues and that needs to change.

Despite the protest starting on a sour note, as some protesters and media officials were not allowed to go through the institution's gates, the university's pro vice chancellor, Anicia Peters, later came out to address them, saying the institution is ready to listen to their demands.

Their demands were highlighted as follows:

Mandate the review of all lecturers and other staff under employment and release any staff member who has had sexual relationships with students in which circumstances can be deemed exploitative or has been charged with a sexual crime; review of institutional codes of conduct to coherently address SGBV among students and on campuses; review of disciplinary processes in respect of dealing with cases of SGBV; review of past disciplinary actions taken to address SGBV among students and on campuses to ensure that such actions were appropriate particularly in severity. They also called on the university to mandate the review of all members of student representative councils and facilitate sensitivity training in respect of SGBV and the prevention thereof; as well as mandate the issuance of practical, substantive positions on SGBV, particularly outlining strategic approaches to addressing and preventing SGBV on campuses.

The university's dean of students, Magriet Mainga, also addressed the protesters, saying it is not that the university does not hold sexual offenders accountable but it did not make it public, as there are codes of ethics to follow.

"The problem might be that it is not often that when the university faces such issues that the public would hear about it, because there are codes of ethics around it," she said.

Khomas regional police commander Joseph Shikongo also addressed the group, stating that their offices are always open and the protesters should discuss their issues with the police.