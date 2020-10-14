Namibia: Councils Fail to Account for State Resources

Some local authorities and regional councils are still lagging behind in the submission of their financial statements for auditing.

A special report by auditor general Junias Kandjeke shows about 18 local authorities and five regional councils failed to draw up their own financial statements and submit them for auditing over the past few years.

The report revealed about 15 state-owned enterprises have also failed to submit their financial statements, with some not submitting anything since 2004.

Kandjeke's report was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this month by minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi.

All government offices, ministries and agencies, including local authorities and statutory bodies, are required by law to submit their financial statements to the auditor general within three months after the end of their financial year.

Statements should include a balance sheet showing assets and liabilities at the end of a particular financial year, and a statement of income and expenditure for that financial year, as well as other statements required by the auditor general.

Kandjeke in his report said his office had exempted all local authorities from paying audit fees for a period of five years on condition that they utilise the savings towards capacity building to be able to draw up their own financial statements.

Despite this arrangement some local authorities continue depending on consultants to draw up their financial statements.

"This is an expensive exercise, which is hardly affordable for the majority of local authorities. It is an ongoing concern of which none or little progress was made in the past financial years. The non-submission of financial statements hampers the execution of my mandate, causes unnecessary delays, and as such I express my concern about this issue to the National Assembly," Kandjeke said.

The National Emergency Disaster Fund, which is responsible for handling all resources donated to Namibia to help with all forms of disasters in the country, for example, failed to submit its financial statements for the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

The Marine Resources Fund did not submit its statements for auditing between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

The Land Acquisition and Development Fund for 2017/18 and 2018/19 failed to submit statements, and the Veterans Fund has not submitted its financial statements from 2016/17 to 2018/19.

The Village council of Bukalo has not submitted statements from 2014/15 until 2018/19.

The Kavongo West and Zambezi regional councils also failed to submit their financial statements for 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively.

Kandjeke said the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development should develop a training programme for staff at local authorities in the drafting of financial statements.