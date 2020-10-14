Mozambique/Angola: Angola Beat Mozambique in Friendly Match

14 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan national team defeated Tuesday in Portugal Mozambique by 3-0 in a warm-up match ahead of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (CAN-2021) in football, in Cameroon.

In the friendly, played in the Municipal Stadium of Óbidos (Portugal), the goals of the match were scored by Mateus Galiano (45 and 69) and Gelson Dala, at 78 minutes.

Angola, which is preparing for the double encounter with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), missed the first friendly with Guinea-Bissau on Sunday in the same venue, because the latter squad did not submit proof of the tests to Covid -19.

The two Portuguese-speaking national teams played again after the first game in 1980, with a balance of 12 wins for Angola and three for Mozambique.

In the middle there are still five draws between friendly and official matches, played inside or outside these African countries.

The history of the challenges between Palancas Negras (nickname of Angolan national team) and Mambas (nickname of Mozambican squad) began with friendly matches in commemoration of their respective independence, both achieved in 1975.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

