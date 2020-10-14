Mozambique: One More Coronavirus Death and 170 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 170 new cases.

A Health Ministry press release said that the latest victim was a 58 year old Mozambican woman hospitalised in Maputo city. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus on 25 September, Her condition did not improve, and she died on Tuesday. This brings the known death toll from the disease in Mozambique to 73.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 159,334 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 4,132 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,213 of these tests were administered in public facilities, and 2,919 in private laboratories. Of all the samples tested, 2,092 were from Maputo city, 1,163 from Cabo Delgado, 203 from Nampula, 150 from Tete, 145 from Maputo province, 121 from Niassa, 109 from Zambezia, 92 from Sofala, 39 from Gaza, 13 from Inhambane and five from Manica.

3,962 of these tests gave negative results, and 170 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 10,258.

156 of the new cases are Mozambicans and 14 are foreigners (three South Africans, three Zimbabweans, two Brazilians, two Spaniards, and one each from Tanzania, Portugal, Congo and France). 99 are men or boys and 71 are women or girls. 21 are children under the age of 15, and seven are over 65 years old. In six cases, no age information was available,

68 of the new cases are from Maputo city, and 14 from Maputo province. There were also 57 cases from Sofala, 11 from Zambezia, nine from Nampula, eight from Tete, two from Cabo Delgado, and one from Niassa.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, over the previous 24 hours, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and three new patients were admitted. There are now 34 patients under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards. 33 of them in Maputo and one in Tete.

Over the same period, a further 330 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (307 in Maputo city, 17 in Gaza and six in Niassa). This brings the total number of recoveries to 7,880, or 76.8 per cent of all those who tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4.741; Maputo province, 1,766; Cabo Delgado, 738; Zambezia, 731; Nampula, 596; Tete, 375; Gaza, 368; Sofala, 330; Inhambane, 264; Niassa, 237; Manica, 112.

There are 2,301 currently active cases - 83.5 per cent of these are in Maputo city and province.