Nigeria: EFCC Urges Court to Dismiss Mompha's No - Case Submission in Fraud Trial

14 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The<a target="_blank" href="https://efccnigeria.org/"> Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)</a> has urged Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Mompha is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while trying to depart Nigeria for Dubai on October 18, by operatives of the EFCC.

He was released on bail and about two weeks later he was re-arrested.

His lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole, said Mompha had withdrawn the N5 million fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his re-arrest.

Mr Mustapha was re-arraigned on Wednesday, March 4, alongside his company, Ismalob Ventures, on an amended 22-count charge of fraud.

At the resumed sitting today, Mr Oyewole filed a no-case submission, according to a statement by the EFCC on Thursday.

Mr Oyewole, while urging the court to uphold his client's no-case submission, said the prosecution had failed to link his client to any offence on all the counts of the charge.

However, the prosecution counsel, S. I. Sulaiman, in his response, urged the court to dismiss Mompha's no-case submission application, which was adopted before the court.

In urging the court to dismiss Mompha's application, Mr Sulaiman said the prosecution had been able to link the defendant to the alleged offences based on the evidence adduced and exhibits tendered through the 10 prosecution witnesses, who had testified in the matter.

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the application and order the defendant to open his defence.

After listening to both parties, Justice Liman adjourned the matter to November 18, for ruling on the defendant's no-case submission.

