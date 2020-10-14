Kenya: Water Supply in Parts of Nairobi to Be Interrupted for Two Days

14 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Water supply to parts of Nairobi will be cut off for two days beginning Thursday morning.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the disruption follows an emergency shutdown of Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant for repair and maintenance works at the Mwagu water intake along Chania river.

Nairobi Water Company, in a statement on Wednesday, said the interruption in water supply will commence Thursday at 6am to Friday 6pm.

"This will facilitate major repair and maintenance works at Mwagu water intake along Chania river from where we abstract raw water to the water treatment works in preparation of the coming short rains," the company's Managing Director Nahason Muguna said.

Affected areas

Some of the areas that will be affected will include, the entire city centre and Industrial area, University of Nairobi main campus, the Coco-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Athi river EPZ.

Others areas along Mombasa, Juja, Jogoo, Outer-ring, Kangundo, Thika and Limuru roads.

This comes barely three days after water supply in the mentioned areas was interrupted by the ongoing construction of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway near Bellevue to Southern bypass.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.