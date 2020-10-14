Kenya: Water Supply in Parts of Nairobi to Be Interrupted for Two Days

Water supply to parts of Nairobi will be cut off for two days beginning Thursday morning.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the disruption follows an emergency shutdown of Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant for repair and maintenance works at the Mwagu water intake along Chania river.

Nairobi Water Company, in a statement on Wednesday, said the interruption in water supply will commence Thursday at 6am to Friday 6pm.

"This will facilitate major repair and maintenance works at Mwagu water intake along Chania river from where we abstract raw water to the water treatment works in preparation of the coming short rains," the company's Managing Director Nahason Muguna said.

Affected areas

Some of the areas that will be affected will include, the entire city centre and Industrial area, University of Nairobi main campus, the Coco-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Athi river EPZ.

Others areas along Mombasa, Juja, Jogoo, Outer-ring, Kangundo, Thika and Limuru roads.

This comes barely three days after water supply in the mentioned areas was interrupted by the ongoing construction of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway near Bellevue to Southern bypass.