Kenya: Hits and Misses As MPs Take On #jerusalemachallenge

Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday turned up in large numbers to take part in the viral 'Jerusalema' dance challenge.

They were led by Majority and Minority leaders Amos Kimunya and John Mbadi respectively and joined by parliamentary support staff as they lined up within the hallways of the legislative house to practise their moves.

They were later seen wearing Kenyan flag-themed t-shirts as they practised further outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ahead of the actual shoot.

The MPs formed a two-line queue and cheered one another as they made freestyle moves. And while some pulled off syncronised moves, others simply moved their body parts.

Mr Kimunya last week disclosed that the MPs have been practising for the challenge and were due to film the dance today, Wednesday, October 14.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and nominated MP David Sankok said the Master KG hit has provided an uplifting soundtrack for difficult times, like during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We took this challenge to show Kenyans that there is peace in diversity because we are drawn from different political parties and different regions," Ms Odhiambo stated.

They have been practising for the challenge for the last few days to perfect their moves before shooting the challenge.

All around the world, people, including healthcare workers, police officers and priests, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The song, Jerusalema by South African musician Master KG featuring vocals by Nomcebo, was released in December 2019.

It received such an immense reception online that it was later included on Master KG's second album that was released in January 2020.

The song, which premiered on YouTube in December 2019, quickly grew to become a favourite of many and has so far been watched 124 million times.

It then went viral during the lockdown period leading to the #JerusalemaChallenge that incorporated various moves. It has been trending on various social media platforms.

With its chorus referencing the holy city, the song has religious lyrics in Zulu, but its upbeat tempo means its greatest reach has been outside the walls of any church or synagogue.

The Kenyan MPs' version will be released on Mashuja Day.