Somalia: Somali Intelligence Agency Seize 79 Tons of Bomb-Making Sulphuric Acid

Somalia's National Intelligence and security agency (NISA) said its troops have seized 79 tonnes of sulphuric acid smuggled into the country for use by al-Shabab militants to make explosives.

"We have seized 79 tonnes of sulphuric acid and arrested a number of people who smuggled it into the country and were transporting it to the al-Shabab militants," NISA said in a tweet.

The agency added that investigations were ongoing and the suspects will be arraigned later in court.

Military court in Jubaland sentences Alshabab militant death

Police in Puntland destroy bottles of Alcohol and Hashish

Somalia Marks 66th Anniversary of Its Blue Flag

It did not reveal when the seizure was made.

This comes as the horn of Africa marks the third anniversary of the 14 October 2017 bombing in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed over 600 people.

Al-Shabab did not say it carried out the attack, although it frequently stages attacks in the capital.