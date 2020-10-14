Uganda: Two Legislators Denied NRM Party Flag As Cec Overrules Tribunal

The ruling NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) has denied the Amudat District Woman MP, Ms Rosemary Nauwat, and her Ibanda counterpart, Ms Jovrine Kaliisa, the party flag, two days to nomination day.

The two legislators, who lost in the NRM primaries on September 4, successfully challenged the results and were handed the flags after a recount by the NRM elections disputes tribunal.

However, the party's first national vice chairman, Mr Moses Kigongo, during a CEC meeting at State House, Entebbe, reportedly overturned the tribunal's decision.

"We overturned the declaration of the Woman MP of Amudat because the tally results the tribunal used to cancel the win of the first flag bearer were not good. The security team sent by the national chairman (President Museveni) found that Betty [Louke Chelain] was the winner," a source that attended the meeting on Monday, said.

Ms Nauwat yesterday declined to discuss the outcome of the meeting and her next move.

"I have left it the way it has gone because the party is not mine," she said.

CEC sources also revealed that Ms Kaliisa's victory was also overturned following information that the tribunal had not got the correct facts concerning what happened on the ground on the voting day.

"The security team findings are that in Ibanda District, there was an increase of votes at some polling stations in favour of Kaliisa," the source said.

The decision to overturn the results was reportedly backed by CEC members Huda Oleru, Simon Peter Aleper and Gabriel Kato.

Ms Kaliisa would not be reached for a comment as her known telephone number was off and her lawyer, only known as Kandebe, neither picked nor returned our calls by press time.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Molly Kamukama, was given a lifeline as CEC overturned the victory of Ms Jeniffer Muheesi, who had been endorsed as a flag bearer for the Kazo Woman MP seat.

A security team report indicated that "the tally sheets never captured votes counted in some areas".

Commenting about the power of CEC in overturning decisions of the party electoral commission and the tribunal, Mr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM electoral body, described the party's top policy making organ as a body whose advice is paramount in running NRM. "CEC is an oversight organ and its advice can be taken when it is right. No result has been released by CEC which is not authentic," Mr Tanga said.

Repeat elections today

CEC also directed the party electoral body to conduct residual elections in some parts of the country today to end the conflicts resulting from primary elections. Voting is being conducted in three villages in Arua Municipality to determine the winner between Mr Roberts Jackson Ajiku, who had been earlier declared winner, and his rival, Mr Jackson Atima. Elections will also be held in 29 villages in Busabi Sub-county in Butaleja District to determine the flag bearer for the Woman MP seat. Party members will also be voting in 41 villages in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District to determine the winner. Three candidates have since September claimed victory, including incumbent Paul Musoke Sebulime and Ms Dinah Hope Nyago. The district election officials had declared Mr Badru Kabuye Mpoza the winner.

Mr Tanga on Monday said all the outstanding issues concerning the endorsement of parliamentary flag bearers will be concluded by tomorrow.

"We concluded this big task of carrying out elections across the country. The NRM has fielded candidates everywhere and by Thursday, we shall be done with the remaining issues for MPs," he said.