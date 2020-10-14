Ugandan Appointed Director of Strategy At African Development Bank

The African Development Bank has appointed Dr Alex Mubiru as the new director of strategy and delivery in the office of the President of the Bank. His appointment takes effect on November 1, 2020.

"I am delighted to work directly with the President Adesina Akinwumi to support his vision and strategy for the Bank and to ensure strategic alignments and delivery accountability across board," Dr Mubiru said.

He holds a Bachelor's degree of arts in philosophy, political science and economics from Macalester College of USA and a master's degree in Public Administration and a Ph.D. in Public Affairs both from Princeton University in USA.

He has served as the continental bank's Country Manager of the United Republic of Tanzania. Prior to this, he worked as a Research Associate at International Economics Program at the Thailand Development Research Institute between 1994 and 1995.

Later, he was promoted to the level of Project Economist for the World in its Thailand Office, between 1999 and 2001. He served as assistant professor for Public Policy at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore between 2001 and 2008. And assistant professor of Social Sciences at Singapore Management University from 2008 t0 2009.

He joined the African Development Bank as Principal Research Economist in 2009, a portfolio he held for a year before he was appointed Principal Country Economist in the Tanzania field office in 2010.

He was in the position until 2012 when he was promoted to a Lead Strategy Advisor, Strategy and Operations in the policy department of the African bank. In 2013, he was appointed to oversee the bank's 10-year strategy and task management for the bank's 2013-2017 Private Sector Strategy.

The president of the continental bank described Dr Mubiru as a well-rounded professional with the maturity and temperament suitable for the role.

"His deep institutional knowledge and demonstrable track record of performance will support my commitment and drive to ensure greater performance and delivery on my vision and mandate and on institutional commitments made to shareholders," Dr. Adesina explained.