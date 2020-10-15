Nigeria: Military Airstrike Kills Scores of Bandits in Katsina - Official

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has taken out another bandits' camp, killing scores at a location near Ungwar Ali-Kere in Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the airstrike was executed on Tuesday on the heels of credible intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions which revealed that bandits had established a camp at the location.

He said that an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships were dispatched to engage the location.

According to him, "the fighter jets engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp and neutralised some of the bandits".

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West of the Country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our nation," he said. (NAN)