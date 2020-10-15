Nigeria: Three Children of Police Officers Drown

14 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police in Akwa Ibom have confirmed the drowning of three children of police officers in a pool of water at Eket barracks.

Odiko Macdon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, described the incident as "painful and shocking."

He told reporters that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, received the news of the sad incident with shock and disbelief.

"The three of them were children of two serving police inspectors in Eket division, we commiserate with the families, it is indeed painful.

"We understand that the pool of water is used for erosion control, it is more painful because this is preventable," he said.

He urged police officers residing in barracks to be more vigilant to avoid tragic occurrences, saying, "we should keep an eye on the welfare of our family members, they are the reason we work."

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the scene reports that the pool has been cordoned off.

A bereaved family member, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the incident occurred on Tuesday, and that the children were aged between 5 and 7.

(NAN)

