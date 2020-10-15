Tanzania: Helicopter Supports Firefighting At Mt Kilimanjaro

A PRIVATE chopper has been deployed to Mt Kilimanjaro in an effort to douse the fire, which broke out on Africa's highest peak at the weekend.

Owned and managed by State Aviation of Dar es Salaam, the aircraft is expected to complement the efforts of more than 500 volunteers mobilized to help firefighters contain the blaze on Africa's rooftop.

A statement released to the media by the Tanzania National Parks(TANAPA), stated the helicopter will hover over Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest free-standing mountain in the world, to ascertain the extent of the fire which had reached Kifunika area, on the mountain's foothills.

"The gallant and brave volunteers are fighting the flames day and night with the ultimate hope of putting it out," assured the TANAPA Senior Assistant Commissioner in charge of Corporate Communications, Mr Pascal Shelutete in the statement.

According to Mr Shelutete, everything is going as planned in the multi-agency exercise, led by TANAPA Conservation Commissioner, Dr Allan Kijazi, who also doubles as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Natural Resources and Tourism Ministry.

He hinted that the fire could have been accidentally caused by porters who were serving climbers at Whona area, the epicenter of the inferno.

While the conservation agency has shifted focus to contain the fire, it maintained that it will continue to take precautionary measures to ensure that the safety of climbers and their properties remains a number one priority throughout the exercise.

No injuries or deaths have been reported since the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Mt Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain in the world, about 4,900 metres from its base, and 5,895 metres above sea level, making it one of the seven summits.

Rising majestically above the African plains, the 19, 3 41- feet mountain has beckoned to climbers since the first recorded summit in 1889.

It is one of the continent's magnificent sights and has three main volcanic peaks, Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira.

Mount Kilimanjaro remains as one of the famous tourist attractions in the world and receives a huge number of climbers and sightseers each year. An estimated 50,000 tourists climb the mountain annually.