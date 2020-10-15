Malawi: From the Field - Cultivating a Response to Disasters in Malawi

13 October 2020
UN News Service

Farmers in Malawi who are struggling with the dual threats of climate change and an economic crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, are learning how to more accurately predict the weather and prepare for the eventuality of natural disasters, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

In recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and other severe and irregular climatic conditions which have wiped out crops and crippled the productivity of many farmers.

But the UNDP and government-backed project is now providing three million Malawians with life-saving climate information and early warnings of extreme weather, as well as techniques they can adapt to grow crops which are more resilient to the change in climatic conditions.

On the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction read more here about how farmers are cultivating a new approach to the land.

Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

