Kenya: Business Mogul Chris Kirubi Hands Gor Mahia Training Ground At Two Rivers

14 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been handed a training ground at Two Rivers by business mogul Chris Kirubi at a function graced by their patron and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Gor's training base has been at the Camp Toyoyo Ground for years and speaking at the ceremony held at the Two Rivers' CK Square, K'Ogalo boss Ambrose Rachier welcomed the partnership, noting that it will provide an ample opportunity for the team to prepare for the upcoming season.

"We thank Chairman Chris Kirubi for partnering with us and giving us a training ground which we have been using for slightly one month now while observing the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing. Camp Toyoyo is over crowded and we did not have sufficient time to train, now here at Two Rivers we train in the morning and evening and also gives us the privacy we need," Rachier said in a function attended by the entire Gor squad and the technical bench.

Kirubi, who is an ardent supporter of youth, confirmed the sponsorship saying the venue will go a long way in boosting the team's preparations ahead of their Kenyan Premier League title defence, competing at the CAF Champions League and the Football Kenya Federation Shield.

"We will give Gor the necessary support that they need so that they can prosper and I urge everyone to come on board so that the team can continue being the leading team in Kenya. I beg our young players to be careful and disciplined. We are looking forward to a happy relationship," Kirubi, who is who is a Director at Two Rivers, said.

He added, "I never thought we will ever get to host Gor Mahia as our partners. We are proud that Gor are here with us."

Raila urged the corporate world to come forward and support community clubs in a bid to bolster the standards of the sport in the country.

"I'm appealing to the corporate world to come forward and support community clubs a lot more. If they don't do it, the clubs will die and if they die the spirit of soccer will also die," Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister called on the government to fast track their effort on re-opening of sports in the country especially in football and allow teams to train.

Both Raila and Kirubi supported the team with Sh100,000 each.

