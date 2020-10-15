Nigeria: 5 Facts About the New Tactical Team 'SWAT'

Ilyas Ahmed/AMISOM/Flickr
(file photo).
14 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

As Nigerians protest for the dissolution of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, used to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Nigerian Police force through its Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, Wednesday announced five facts about the new team.

They include:

5 Facts about the new tactical team 'SWAT'

No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the Tactical team

Operations of the new Tactical team will be strictly intelligent-driven

Members of the new Tactical team will by no means embark on routine patrols

Members of the new Tactical team are barred from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops, and other smart devices.

Operatives of the new Tactical team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.

However the new team were told to do the following:

Mandate of the new tactical team

Response to robbery attacks

Response to scenes of weapon-related crimes

Rescue operation

Special operation involving high profile criminals

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

