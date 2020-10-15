Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara in High Gear for Playoffs

15 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara volleyball club has stepped up preparations for the upcoming play-offs games as they look to win the league title for the third time and first since 2018.

The league resumes on October 28 after nearly eight months of break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two-time champions Gisagara started training on Wednesday after the club had their players and staff take Covid-19 tests and returned negative results.

Gisagara finished second last season after losing to Rwanda Energy Group in the playoffs finals.

