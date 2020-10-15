Kenya: Why Kenya Police Forward Quit the National Team

13 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Intrigues in the national hockey team forced influential Moses Cheplaiti to exit, the player has revealed.

The Kenya Police forward, who last played for national team in 2013 during the African Cup of Nations that was staged in Nairobi, said he still had a lot to offer, but the push and pull within the technical bench of the day saw him call it a day.

"II had come of age thanks to my previous participation in the African Clubs championship and other national team assignments which came with exposure and experience. But it is sad that I didn't play for the national team to my satisfaction," said Cheplaiti, who won back-to back Kenya Hockey Union Premier League top scorer accolades in the past decade.

"On two occasions, I was put on the spot to choose between work or to play for national team. Definitely I chose where my bread was buttered-work. I didn't want to have more of those scenarios," he added.

Cheplaiti, who is currently serving in the Diplomatic Police Unit in Gigiri, doesn't harbor ill feelings saying he is open to work with the national team in a coaching capacity in future assignments.

"That is water under the bridge now. The current players have what it takes to sparkle but they need to play a lot of international matches and to be consistent with their delivery as well," said the Kenya Police Sergeant.

After missing out on the top scorer accolades in 2018 and 2019, the former Tambach High School player has set his sight on returning the law enforcement outfit back to winning ways.

Kenya Police last won the KHU title in 2015 and the forward says it is about time they soar again.

"We need to find our footing once again but for this to be achieved, the players have to put in an extra effort. We have played second fiddle to other teams and it is not good when we have good players who can win titles," said Cheplaiti, who recently completed an online level one coaching course of the Olympic Solidarity- Development National Sports Structure for Kenya.

Police fell short to champions Butali Sugar Warriors in 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and Strathmore University in 2016.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.