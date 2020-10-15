Kenya: BPL Fixtures - Gor Start Title Defence at Tusker, AFC Leopards Face Stima

Champions Gor Mahia begin their quest for a fifth straight title away to Tusker in the 2020/21 BetKing Premier League on November 21.

The tentative fixtures for the 2020/21 season, which are subject to change depending on whether the Ministries of Sports and Health authorise contact sports to resume, were released on Wednesday by the league managers.

The league, now under Football Kenya Federation after their contract with Kenyan Premier League Limited expired last month, will now be known as the BetKing Premier League.

Gor hammered Tusker 5-2 in the opening fixture of the coronavirus-halted 2019/2020 season, and will begin their campaign away to the Brewers.

In what appears to be a tough run of opening fixtures for the champions, Gor will then take on Ulinzi Stars, before travelling to bogey side Mathare United. A home duel against title-chasing Sofapaka will be next before they take on newcomers Bidco United.

AFC Leopards will be hoping to end their 22-year wait to be crowned Kenyan champions this season and start their BetKing Premier League campaign at home to Western Stima on November 20 before travelling to newly promoted Bidco United for their second game of the season.

Leopards will then travel to Kericho to tackle Zoo on December 4 before hosting Nzoia Sugar five days later. The will then face the winner of the relagation/promotion play-off contest between Kisumu AllStars and Vihiga United on December 14.

This is how @AFCLeopards will kick off their up #FKFPL season 2020/21 .

*Draft fixtures subject to change#BPL#FKFPL#FKFPLFIXTURES pic.twitter.com/Jl5ihWa11L

- BetKing Premier League (@FKFPLG) October 14, 2020

Bandari will be once again be seeking their maiden league title and open their season at their Mbaraki backyard against Zoo, before travelling to Westen Stima.

They will then take on title hopefuls Tusker away before playing other title contenders KCB and Sofapaka home and away respectively in their opening five fixtures.

The Dockers @bandariofficial first 5 fixtures for the #Fkfpl 2020/21 season.#Fkfplfixtures#Fkfpl#Bpl pic.twitter.com/ihumoGxBtw

- BetKing Premier League (@FKFPLG) October 14, 2020

More to follow...