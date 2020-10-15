Kenya: Brace for Football Resumption - Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has assured Gor Mahia that the government will ensure football matches resume soon.

Odinga, who is the club's patron spoke on Wednesday as he presided over a function in which Gor Mahia entered a partnership with Two Rivers business entity to use their training grounds for the upcoming season.

Gor has previously been training at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho estate, but the facility is now overcrowded.

"We are coming from the post Covid era. In Europe, the leagues are on and fans are coming back to the pitch. We hope this will happen here soon," said Odinga. Football was suspended on March 16 following the first reported case of corona virus in the country on March 13.

Football was categorised as a contact sport in the Resumption of Sports guidelines released last month by the Ministry of Sports and is yet to be given the green light to resume. On Wednesday, Football Kenya Federation released a series of fixtures for the new season which is intended to start on November 21.

Odinga urged new coach, Brazli's Roberto Oliveira to steer the club to great success just like the famous Samba Boys.

"I am happy the Green Army has recruited a Brazilian coach. I have been to Brazil and met legend Pele whom I regard as the world's top most footballer. He should replicate the same success here at our club," he said.

"I have also seen a player from Cameroon and he should emulate their legend Roger Milla, the Song brothers, Samuel Eto and locally our players should do their best like the likes of William Ouma Chege," he added.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier called on the government to fast track the process of resumption of football.

Rachier says the current stadia facilities can host league matches and at the same time follow the health ministry guidelines. He cited the friendly match between Harambee Stars and Zambia last week which he termed as proof that clubs are ready to be back on the pitch.

"Our stadiums can help us play football by keeping distance. We ask the government to consider resumption of the league and open sports. For example, Nyayo has a 30,000 capacity and we can keep social distance and follow the provided health protocol," said Rachier.

The launch was also attended by Two Rivers owner and renowned businessman Chris Kirubi. Odinga and Kirubi donated Sh 100,000 each to the players and technical bench.

Kirubi urged corporate companies to support community clubs, revealing that he donated 11 air tickets to Gor Mahia when they had travelling challenges to Morocco ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter final clash against RS Berkane in 2018.