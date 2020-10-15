South Africa: Zuma Ordered Disgraced Siyabonga Gama's 'Reinstatement' As Transnet CEO

15 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Erin Bates

Another day's evidence, another damning allegation against Jacob Zuma. The former president stands accused of ordering Siyabonga Gama's return to Transnet, which was achieved at gross expense. Zuma is obliged to testify at the State Capture Inquiry in a month's time.

Once again, former president Jacob Zuma has been implicated in testimony at the State Capture Inquiry. The latest allegation relates to events at Transnet that began more than a decade ago.

The testimony reflects a familiar pattern. A number of witnesses have claimed Zuma unlawfully controlled the affairs of key government institutions, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and parastatals Eskom, Transnet and SAA.

Transnet's former manager of group legal services, advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, said the order for disgraced CEO Siyabonga Gama to be reinstated at the state-owned entity (SOE) came from the very top.

Display Adverts

"Higher up, by assumption, was the Presidency," he said.

Mapoma was testifying at the inquiry on Wednesday 14 October. His mention of Zuma comes one month before the former president is required to testify for a second time.

Comeback kid

Mapoma's testimony focused on the curious tale of Gama's suspension, dismissal and reinstatement.

Gama was Transnet's ultimate comeback kid: he was suspended...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.