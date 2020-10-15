South Africa: Zuma Ordered Disgraced Siyabonga Gama's 'Reinstatement' As Transnet CEO

Another day's evidence, another damning allegation against Jacob Zuma. The former president stands accused of ordering Siyabonga Gama's return to Transnet, which was achieved at gross expense. Zuma is obliged to testify at the State Capture Inquiry in a month's time.

Once again, former president Jacob Zuma has been implicated in testimony at the State Capture Inquiry. The latest allegation relates to events at Transnet that began more than a decade ago.

The testimony reflects a familiar pattern. A number of witnesses have claimed Zuma unlawfully controlled the affairs of key government institutions, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and parastatals Eskom, Transnet and SAA.

Transnet's former manager of group legal services, advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, said the order for disgraced CEO Siyabonga Gama to be reinstated at the state-owned entity (SOE) came from the very top.

"Higher up, by assumption, was the Presidency," he said.

Mapoma was testifying at the inquiry on Wednesday 14 October. His mention of Zuma comes one month before the former president is required to testify for a second time.

Comeback kid

Mapoma's testimony focused on the curious tale of Gama's suspension, dismissal and reinstatement.

Gama was Transnet's ultimate comeback kid: he was suspended...