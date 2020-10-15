Malawi: Chilima Joins Minister Sendeza in Burying Daughter Murdered in Us

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday joined hundreds of Malawians who gathered to pay their last respects to late Noria Sendeza who was murdered in Indiana, in the United States of America (USA) last month.

Noria was the daughter of Malawi's Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza.

The funeral ceremony took place at Matapila village in the area of Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe after the body arrived in the country Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old Noria was shot dead by a 37-year-old fellow Malawian, Kalekeni Lindeire in South Bend, Indiana, in USA.

Wearing a somber mood and black suit, Chilima said a child is a gift from God and may His name be praised for taking away the gift which He blessed the family with.

He, however, said the sudden death of Noria was shocking and described the act as barbaric.

"I was shocked to learn the sudden death of Noria who was shot by a fellow Malawian. It is with this heavy heart that I have come to join everyone here to comfort the Sendeza family in these trying times. It is barbaric to kill a fellow human being and wicked to intentionally leave the victim's family and friends suffering their loss," said Chilima.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, then encouraged all Malawians to love each other while citing the love of God for His people as manifested in the Bible.

According to a news report on The South Bend Tribune, Lindeire reportedly got angry after Mundi Sendeza, sister of the deceased ended their love relationship.

The report says on the day of the incident, the sisters were on their way to a shop when they encountered Lindeire who, according to the police, fired several shots at Noria's vehicle, striking Noria and her sister in the passenger seat.

"One woman was killed and another was wounded Friday afternoon as police were called to reports of shots fired near Hickory Village apartments and came upon a rollover car accident in a parking lot at Edison and Hickory roads," reads the report.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lawrence Kamzenga expressed grief for the passing of his grand-daughter and praised government and all well-wishers for the help rendered thus far.

"As a family, we have suffered great loss with the shooting of our daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and grand-daughter. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy brought unto us by our fellow Malawian.

"If the shooter was a foreigner we would have understood due to our different cultural backgrounds but we fail to comprehend because we never expected a fellow Malawian to be this cold hearted.

"We, thus, want to thank the State President, Vice President, government officials and all well wishers for the support and warm gesture rendered to us throughout these trying times," he said.

The death which has shocked Malawians from all walks of life saw several notable people attending the ceremony including former First Lady, Callista Mutharika, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Traditional Authorities and Principal Secretaries.

At the time she died, Noria was enrolled as a student of nursing at Ivy Tech. She is survived by her husband, Justin Sanchez and a son.

Meanwhile, Lindeire has been charged with murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody pending court hearing in USA.

