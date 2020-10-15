Malawi: Khillaz Champian Releases Summer Reggae Dancehall Album

Malawi reggae dancehall music scene is synonymous with singles and riddims, having a few or no albums being released in a year.

Bangwe native, Khillaz Champian has defied the odds with the releaae of his full 10 track album titled "Ruling Town".

Commenting on the album title, Khillaz Champian said it is a strong statement that the album has broken the lack of reggae dancehall albums curse in Malawi.

"I chose that title because the album is now trending in most households in as far as reggae dancehall is concerned," he boasted.

The album has been produced by Lasoul, Gaffar at Blackayard Records , Red Disk Music, Taff B, Zimbabwean Dj Mashy and SOD of Spywaves Records.

The songs in the album are "Ruling Town", "Take Your Time ft. DaFaith", "Kush", "Paper", "Wowowo ft. Earnestar Chronicles, Luda Spark, King Jericho, Jeromy, DdiZzy", "I like Your Skin", "Answer Di Call", " Street Star ft. Kid Infernal, Stylie C, Bouncer", "Bad & Cool" and "Zausiru".

Meanwhile, Khillaz Champion has released a music video "Wo Wo Wo", a follow up to "I Like Yo Skin" debut single released in August.

He has described "Wo Wo Wo" as a party song for the summer.

"Its a good song to start summer with. We still need to have fun despite the tough Covid 19 times that the world is going through," he said.

"Wo Wo Wo" video was shot by two different studios in South Africa and Malawi.

In South Africa, it was shot by Spywaves and Keong Kadango shot in partnership with Mikozi network.

