Malawi: Nyasa Bullets Supporters Gs Chiwambo Set to Step Down

Barely a month after Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club Director of Supporters Stone 'Nyono' Mwamadi announced that he will step down from his position by the end of December 2020, the team's Supporters General Secretary Mavuto Chiwambo has also come out and announced that he has no intention of seeking re-election in the pending club's supporters elctive Annual General Meeting (AGM) set to be held in February 2021.

Chiwambo who has managed to serve for the position for seven years confirmed to Nyasa Times that his decision to step down has arrived as one way of giving opportunity to other supporters to come in and take up the task.

He further, expressed that he will be leaving the position as a happy person because of the notable achievements which the current supporters committee has managed to bring to the team by making it to reach where it is now.

Chiwambo disclosed that within the period of seven years his committee has done a number of tremendous contributions which among other things include; turning the team to venture into commercialisation drive, establishing of supporters zone and districts cordinators accros the country, securing of Nyasa Manufacturing Company sponsorship, dealing of hooliganism in stadiums just to mention a few.

"Sometimes it is good to leave the stage even when everything is going on well because in that way you leave a good mark that make many people to remember you for the rest of their lives rather than stepping down after messing up things. We came just to bail out the team which was like a sinking ship due to the poor leadership we had by that time.

"I believe that I've done my part very well and my successor will come with another good ideas that will also be helpful to the team," said Chiwambo.

Currently, Mwamadi has assured Bullets supporters that all the promises made by Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be fulfilled by the company as it was agreed even if the supporters committee elect new members.

NMC promised to build a stadium, club houses for the team within a period of five years which the company is yet to fulfill.

00vote

Article Rating