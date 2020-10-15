South Africa: Committee On Health Hears About Proposed Amendments to Health Regulations

14 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Health was yesterday briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on the proposed amendments to the current regulations that are contained in the National Health Act.

Presenting the proposed amendments to the committee, Minister Mkhize said amendments are not done willy-nilly but are aimed at strengthening and updating the current ones to become an effective ammunition to deal effectively with emerging conditions of notifiable medical conditions. He said the meeting with the committee is in the context of a consultative process. "I am sharing our thinking with the committee," said Minister Mkhize.

He told the committee that they have consulted the provincial leaders on the issue of amendments. Old regulations were presented to the committee, and those that require amendment were highlighted. Minister Mkhize said although Covid-19 is manageable, but it necessitated a huge response.

Members of the committee asked Minister Mkhize to explain the objectives of his consultation with the committee on the proposed amendments on the eve of the expiry of the National Disaster Act. Minister Mkhize insisted that the meeting was purely for consultation purposes. The committee welcomed the gesture of consultation and supported the proposed amendments.

Also welcoming the move by Minister Mkhize to consult the committee on the proposed amendments, the Chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, reminded the committee about the appreciation of the work of the Department of Health under the leadership of Minister Mkhize by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently. "Minister Mkhize was appreciated for a job well done by the WHO," said Dr Dhlomo.

Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

