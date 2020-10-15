Namibia: Workshop On Disability a Success

14 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

The three-day workshop on people with disabilities that was conducted by Side by Side Early Intervention Centre ended on Wednesday, with a visit to several homes of people with disabilities.

It was described by some participants as an eye-opener and more home visits are lined-up for Thursday morning.

The workshop was sponsored by the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD). This is a partnership of six UN agencies that includes the United Nations Children's Fund.

It was attended by parents, carers, teachers, social workers and other professionals who either work with or have children with disabilities.

Unemployed Eradius Moses travelled 300 kilometres with his wife Cecilia, and their two children, from Noordower to the event. He said they wanted to acquire information on how to assist his four-year old daughter who has a disability, with her early childhood development.

"There is no one in our area who can help us with this," he said.

According to Unicef, there is evidence that investment in quality early childhood development can reduce poverty and sustain future investments.

"While people enjoyed and benefitted from the workshop, there was need for more practical demonstrations so that we can share that information on our own," the regional coordinator of the Namibia Association for Children with Disabilities, Saretta Sophia Sonn, told the Side by Side team at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

The team had come to see her daughter who has a disability, but she was at school at the time.

"This was only an introduction to issues to do with disabilities. It gives us a foundation to build on by acquiring more information on different types of disabilities and how to alleviate them," said Huipie van Wyk, the director of Side by Side Centre.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.