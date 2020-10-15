Malawi: More Trouble At Toyota Malawi As Employees Threaten Strike Over Meagre Pay

Barely one week after they expressed dissatisfaction with the hiring of "expatriates" at their institution, Toyota Malawi Limited workers are now demanding for an increase in their wages.

The employees, through their representatives, have written their management that should nothing be done, they will down tools from October 20 next week.

The letter signed by the representatives' general secretary, a Mr Mbewe, has also been copied to the Ministry of Labour's principal secretary.

The letter reads in part: "Reference is made to the conciliation meeting chaired by the conciliator Mr Ronald Frank which was held at the regional labour office trade test in Blantyre on 6 October at which a deadlock was reached.

"Please therefore, take notice that workers will go on strike for 7 days time starting from 19th October 2020."

The letter, which Nyasa Times has seen, however, indicates that the industrial action could be controlled should the employees' demands be met.

Toyota Malawi management could not comment on the matter.