Liberia: Official Cautions Farmers to Stay Away From Farms After Attacks By Wildlife

Sinje Town — The Commissioner of Garwula District, Clarence Kamara, has instructed farmers around Barka Town and its surroundings to temporarily stay off their farms following violent attacks by wild animals.

The Garwula District Commissioner's instruction follows the death of a farmer and injury to his wife by an angry 'bush cow' last Saturday.

The 'bush cow' is a short-horned buffalo of West Africa which is sometimes regarded as a separate species (Syncerus nanus).

On Saturday, October 10, in Barka Town, Garwula District an angry bush cow brutally killed an old man who had gone to help rescue his wife who was attacked by the animal.

The angry wild animal, which was allegedly shot by an unknown hunter, severely wounded the wife of the old man before brutally killing him.

The deceased's wife has been taken to Monrovia where she is undergoing medical treatment.

Commenting on the situation on Monday at the District Commissioner Compound in Sinje Town, Commissioner Kamara said his office is sad over the brutal killing of the old man by the bush cow and also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

According to Commissioner Kamara, Garwula District being an area where majority of its residents relies on shifting cultivation to provide food for their households, the leadership will not sit back and allow wild animals to ruin that process.

"We are going to work with the relevant government agencies that are responsible for these wildlife so that they can help us quiet these animals so that our people can go back to their normal farming activities," Commissioner Kamara told citizens of the district.

"What we need from residents is to follow the instructions so that we cannot see a recurrence of Saturday's horrific incident," he added.

Commissioner Kamara used the occasion to call on the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to send Forest Rangers so that they can help bring stability to the area.

Meanwhile, according to reports, several hunters in the district have gone into the bush in the area in search of the bush cow that is causing havoc to the farmers.

Garwula District is the second district in Grand Cape Mount County to experience the destruction of lives and farm produce by wild animals this year

In September, the Commissioner of Gola Konneh District, Arthur Konneh, complained of wild animals invading farms in five towns in the district.

According to the Gola Konneh District Commissioner, the action by the wild animals has caused residents to abandon their farming activities, making them not to realize anything from their yearly labor this season.