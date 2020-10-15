Botswana: Duo Quits Frafa

Gaborone — Francistown Regional Association (FRAFA) interim committee chairperson, Maokaneng Bontshetse and treasurer, Dabilani Sechele have resigned after serving two terms as interim committee members from 2016-2020.

Speaking in an interview on October 14, Bontshetse said he believed that he had done enough for the football region.

He said he had made it known to Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti of his intentions to resign from the committee before the association's general elections, which were held recently.

During his tenure, Bontshetse said his plan was to improve football conditions in Francistown region by empowering regional structures through his administration skills.

"From 2016 until 2020, the region managed to promote three teams from Debswana Second Division League to Debswana First Division League.

And has also promoted Tafic and Sowa Flamingos football clubs to the elite eague," he said.

He said when he joined FRAFA interim committee, he wanted the committee to establish a regional office for the committee and court sponsors adding that they had managed to convince five sponsors to help in the day to day running of football affairs in the region.

He said to prove to sponsors of their commitment to football development, they started coaching, sport medicine, referee and administration courses as a way of empowering structures in the region.

Bontshetse said football development was an important step worth pursuing because it was another way of investing in football.

As such, he called on other football regions to build football from grassroot level, saying promoting teams from first division to national league without a strong development foundation was not helping in building competecy in football.

He further said regions must take football as an income generating industry adding that they should work on commercialising it, branding and advertising of football events as another way of selling football.

Bontshetse said he was not lost to football and was available to assist FRAFA or other regions when called to.

Meanwhile, according to a letter written by Bontshetse to FRAFA, he had promised to dedicate two weeks to assist in helping interim chairperson to acquaint them with commitee responsbilities.

"I feel I groomed young leaders during my two terms and my absence will not be felt," reads part of the letter.

Dabilani, also in a letter written to the committee, thanked FRAFA for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent in developing football in Francistown region.

Source : BOPA