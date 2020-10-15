Tanzania: TMA Explains the Cause of Monster Rains

Dar es Salaam — A day after heavy downpour brought the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to its knees, residents of the expansive city will today heave a sigh of relief after the Tanzania meteorological Authority said there will be less rain.

On Tuesday, October 13, the city was reduces into ponds of water with many vehicles stuck and bridges over flowing with rain water.

After the entire Wednesday passed without any incident with bright sunshine, a statement by Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) predicts a slow-down in rain, but warns that there could be more rains on October 15, 2020.

The weatherman also clarified the reason behind the heavy rains that hit Dar es Salaam city, Coast Region, Morogoro, Tanga and the islands of Unguja and Pemba) on Tuesday.

"The heavy rains were due to the low air pressure in the Indian Ocean region which has caused strong winds blowing from the sea to the coastal areas ," the statement reads.

In addition, TMA said that the 'autumn rains season' which usually comes in October-December, 2020 in the north coast and highlands of the north-east are expected to begin between the second and third weeks of November, 2020 as previously predicted.

The weatherman says they are continuing to monitor the situation in the Indian Ocean

as well as the conduct of climate systems in general and will provide further information whenever necessary.