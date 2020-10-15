Tanzania: Diamond Got Me Pregnant Three Times While Married to Zari - Hamisa

allafrica.com
Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto.
15 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has sensationally claimed that Bongo star singer Diamond Platnumz wanted to have a child with her so desperately while married to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan that he got her pregnant three times.

Mobetto however disclosed that they lost the initial two pregnancies before they got their son.

Diamond and Mobetto got a son, Dylan Nasseb, out of wedlock in August 2017.

At the time, the Cheche singer was in a relationship with Zari, who was then based in South Africa, and whom she had been cheating on with the beautiful model.

After the arrival of their baby, Mobetto and Diamond had a nasty fallout and at one point the outgoing model was forced to drag the singer to court for child support.

Recently, in a radio interview, she was asked if Diamond ever asked for a DNA test to ascertain if the boy was indeed his.

"Nadhani katika mtu mwenye uhakika zaidi kuhusu mtoto kuwa ni wake au sio wake ni Diamond, kwa sababu hata kabla sijapata mimba ya Dylan, nilishapata ujauzito wake mara tatu na bahati mbaya ukaharibika," Hamisa responded to The Switch Team.

When reports emerged that Mobetto was expecting Diamond's baby, the bongo flava star was quick to refute them in an attempt to save his marriage to Zari.

He eventually owned up that he indeed cheated on Zari and sired a child with Mobetto.

The singer even vowed he would do anything to salvage his four-year relationship with Zari before she Zari eventually dumped him on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.