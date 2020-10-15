South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Alleged Plagiarised Government ICT Strategy in Eastern Cape

press release

DPSA Director-General noted reports on alleged plagiarised Government ICT strategy in the Eastern Cape

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Director-General, Ms Yoliswa Makhasi has noted reports of alleged plagiarised Information and Communication Technology strategy (ICT) in the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

The DPSA, as the custodian of Government ICT policy and strategy in the Public Service, will work together with the provincial government to develop strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.

Ms Makhasi would like to emphasise that "the DPSA's role is to create an environment for the positioning of ICT as a strategic tool for public administration, including ICT governance in the public service, of which the ICT Strategy formulation and implementation is part of".

It should be noted further that in 2017, Cabinet approved the National e-Government Strategy which looks at various aspects regarding the use of ICT to improve internal operations of the public service as well as delivery of services to the public. This follows the adoption of the Corporate Governance of ICT Policy Framework in 2012.

The Framework is based on global best practices and puts emphasis on the need to ensure that ICT investment is aligned to departmental or provincial business objectives; that ICT related business risks are optimised; departmental or provincial resources are optimised and benefits of investing in ICT are realised.

To ensure that the country's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era, Government has appointed a Presidential Industrial Revolution Commission on the 4IR to ensure that the country benefits from the innovation and developments of the 4IR while addressing the associated challenges.