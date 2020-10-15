Nigeria: Panic As Katsina Volunteers Kill 11 Suspected Bandits

Tension has enveloped the resident of Wurma community in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, following the killing of 11 Fulani people, suspected to be bandits by volunteers popularly known as Yan-Sakai.

The victims mostly youths, were suspected by the volunteers to be the bandits terrorising Kurfi, Dutsin-ma and Batsari Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has banned the activities of volunteers for aiding banditry, kidnapping and other heinious activities bedeviling the state.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the outlawed Yan-sakai from Kurfi and Batsari followed the victims to Wurma market on Monday, where they arrested and whisked them away to Dutsin Karare where they slaughtered them like sheep.

Investigation by THISDAY further revealed that the suspected bandits have been on the wanted list of the proscribed Yan'sakai for three months for allegedly launching mayhem on the community.

A resident of Wurma, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY yesterday that those murdered were responsible for the prevailing insecurity afflicting the community and other neigbouring villages in the area.

He said: "The 11 Fulani people that were slaughtered by Yan-Sakai were the people who invited bandits from Zamfara, Sokoto and other neigbouring states to attack our village last year.

"During the attack last year, they killed 17 people and kidnapped over 40 women and children and forced hundreds of people who survived the attack to abandon the community. The Fulani people want to take over our ancestral home but Allah will not allow them".

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gambo Isah, while confirming the development to journalists yesterday, described the action of the volunteers as gruesome and unconstitutional.

He explained that the command has since launched manhunt for the perpetrators of the act, adding that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the victims.

Isah, a superintendent of police said: "We met the 11 bodies slaughtered and we are suspecting Yan-sakai for the inhuman act; their action contravened the constitution of Nigeria. It is unconstitutional for anybody to take law into his hand.

"We are working hard to arrest those who carried out the act to face the wrath of the law. No sane society will condone this kind of act and that was why the Katsina State Government banned the activities of Yan-Sakai in the state".

However, the slaughtering of the suspected bandits by the volunteers has thrown residents into panic over fear of reprisal as hundreds of them flee the community to Batsari and Kurfi towns.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Wurma Youth Community Development, Mr. Muhammed Yahaya has appealed to the state government and security agencies ensure security in the community.

He said fear has gripped residents that the Fulani people will mobilise and attack the community, and stressed on the need for the deployment of security personnel to the area to avert reprisals.