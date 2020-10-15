Malawi: Ethco Donates Hand Sanitizers to Immigration Department

14 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By MC Donald Chapalapata

Ethanol producer, Ethanol Company (EthCo) has donated 200 litres of hand sanitizers to the Immigration department in the central region in readiness for the opening of the borders which were closed due to the novel coronavirus.

EthCo Operations Manager Derek Zamaere said they decided to respond to the request from the Immigration department because health and safety is the one of the company's key focus areas of creating a shared value with its communities.

"The health and safety area is one of our key focus areas of our Creating Shared Value approach and hence the donation to Immigration. The closure of the boarders has affected many business, including ours and EthCo is proud to be contributing in a small way to the opening of the boarders through this donation," said Zamaere.

Speaking on behalf of the Immigration Department, Inspector of Immigration and Stores Officer for the Central Region Edwin Maluwa thanked EthCo for the donation saying it will help in their preparations for the re-opening of the borders which were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very thankful to EthCo for this donation. It will help us to protect both our staff and travelers from Covid-19. We asked a number of companies and other stakeholders for personal protective equipment (PPEs) as we prepare to open our borders which were closed due to Covid-19 and EthCo responded positively by donating the hand sanitizers and we are grateful for this," said Maluwa.

Ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 a pandemic in March this year, EthCo has donated more than 2,080 litres of hand sanitizers to various companies and organizations to help reduce the spread and protect people from Covid-19.

According to Zamaere, EthCo, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, was able to conceptualize and launch a hand sanitizer within two weeks using their idea based system to ensure the safety employees, families and the community at large.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.